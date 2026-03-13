Gail Heikkinen (May 21, 1937 – March 2, 2026)

Gail Heikkinen, 88, of Green River, passed away March 2, 2026, surrounded by her loving family.

Gail was born May 21, 1937, in Crystal Falls, Michigan to Herman and Maybelle Aberly. She was raised and educated in Crystal Falls.

In 1981, Gail rekindled a longtime friendship with Wesley Heikkinen, which later led to marriage and the blending of their families. The couple lived in Michigan and Arizona before settling in Green River in the early 2000s.

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Gail was known in the community for her warm spirit and dedication to volunteering at the Golden Hour Senior Center, where she also served on the board. She enjoyed softball, bowling, making her famous homemade pasties, and cheering for the Green Bay Packers.

Survivors include her children: Kenneth “Kenny” (Susie) Stromberg of Dickinson, North Dakota; Sheri Stromberg of Green River; Paul (Destiny) Stromberg of Green River; Randy (Linda) Smith of Saratoga; Nancy (Dave) Spencer of Ishpeming, Michigan; and Allen Heikkinen of Ishpeming, Michigan; along with 19 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Heikkinen; her parents; and her siblings Wayne, Joyce, Tom, and Joann.

A Celebration of Life will be held in May. Details will be shared on Facebook at a later date.