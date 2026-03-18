Gail Susan (McIntosh) Polson (November 23, 1946 – March 12, 2026)

Gail Susan (McIntosh) Polson, 79, formerly of Superior, Rock Springs, and Green River, passed away on March 12, 2026, at her home in Lander.

Gail was born November 23, 1946 in Rock Springs, to George and Vivian McIntosh. She graduated from the Holy Cross Hospital School of Nursing in Salt Lake City, Utah in 1968 and later from the University of Wyoming in 1984 with her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. She was dedicated to giving back to her community and worked as a public health nurse before returning to school at UCLA to become a Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner in 1994. Gail worked for Sweetwater County, the State of Wyoming, and in various nursing positions throughout Wyoming, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington, before retiring from the profession.

In her free time, Gail found joy in her flower gardens and kitchen. She loved baking, especially bread and cookies, which were beloved among friends and family.

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Gail married Tom Polson in 1967, and together they raised two children in Green River. She later moved to the Pacific Northwest to spend time with her mom and finally to Lander to enjoy her retirement next door to her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Thomas Polson, parents George and Vivian McIntosh, and bothers George and Dennis McIntosh.

She is survived by her daughter Susan Newman and husband Robert; son Scott Polson, grandchildren, Sydney and Emily Polson, and numerous nephews and nieces.

Per Gail’s request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lander Senior Center.