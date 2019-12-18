Gale G. Andrews (November 3, 1936 – December 15, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– Gale G. Andrews, 83, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming surrounded by her family. She was a long-time resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Ms. Andrews was born on November 3, 1936 in Neola, Utah; the daughter of William W. Greenhalgh and Savella Wilson.

She attended schools in Wyoming and was a 1954 graduate of Reliance High School. Ms. Andrews then attended the University of Wyoming where she obtained a Bachelors’ Degree in Education.

Gale married Thomas William Andrews on December 23, 1955 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mrs. Andrews worked for Sweetwater County School District #1 for 43 years until her retirement in 1998 as an Elementary Teacher.

She was a member of the Methodist Church.

Mrs. Andrews was the Treasurer of Alpha Delta Kappa, and a member of Retired Teachers Association.

She loved spending time with family and friends, shopping, and playing pinochle.

Survivors include her husband; Thomas “Tom” Andrews of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one son; Thomas Michael Andrews and wife Tina of Rock Springs, Wyoming, three sisters; Glenna Jelosek and husband Jimmy of Colorado Springs, Colorado, DeEtte Angelovic of Salt Lake City, Utah, Mona Thomas and husband Scotty of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one brother; Monty Greenhalgh and wife Rose of Colorado Springs, Colorado, two sisters-in-law; Mildred Greenhalgh of Cedar City, Utah, Marla Greenhalgh of Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as grandchildren, and extended family.

Mrs. Andrews was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters; Bonnie Kouris and husband Bill, LaRee Madden and husband Bert, Margie Elliot and husband Jerry, Sheila Williams and husband Norv, three brothers; Ted Greenhalgh, Billy Greenhalgh, Ned Greenhalgh, and one brother-in-law; John Angelovic.

The family respectfully requests donations in Gale’s memory be made to Cowboys Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901, or to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Following Cremation, services will be announced at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.