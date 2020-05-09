Galindo Coaches Final Lap for RSHS

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs High School Boy’s Swimming and Diving program will undergo a change in head coach this off-season. David Galindo, who has served as head coach over the program for the last two years, is stepping down for a new opportunity.

Galindo and his wife Kayla are heading back to his hometown in Powell, where they will be welcomed by a host of friends and family. The couple hadn’t thought about moving, but when openings within the school district became available, they applied and were hired. Galindo will be teaching fifth grade at his old middle school.

“We didn’t even think about moving,” Galindo said. “Things just fell into place.”

For Galindo, the decision to leave was not easy. He has spent seven years as a sixth-grade teacher at Eastside Elementary, two years as an assistant coach for the RSHS Girl’s Swimming and Diving team and two years as the head coach over the RSHS Boy’s Swimming and Diving program.

While there isn’t a coaching opportunity in Powell currently, he is open to returning to the pool. His high school swim coach, Stephanie Warren, is still the head coach over Powell’s swimming program.

“There might be positions open in the future, you never know,” Galindo said. “If there were ever an assistant opening, it would be kind of cool to coach alongside my coach.”

Leaving Behind a Brotherhood

There’s a flood of memories and accomplishments that Galindo leaves behind as he prepares to depart for Powell. He said that he was most proud of the tight-knit group and brotherhood the Tigers had created over the last two years.

“I could only hope to be a part of creating these bonds and lifelong friendships between the guys. I hope that’s something that continues to grow,” Galindo said.

Galindo is a teacher at heart. And naturally, he’s found parallel lessons from the classroom to the pool. However, “building relationships” has stood out as the most important takeaway in his efforts to teach and shape the youth.

“What matters most is not the wins or losses, what matters most is the relationships and the growth,” Galindo said. “If you can create relationships and a strong bond, the kids will do anything.”

Bonding with the team during the first two days of practice will forever cement itself as Galindo’s favorite memory with at RSHS. The energy level and excitement allowed him the opportunity to help shape each athlete and lead the team into a new season every year.

Galindo recognized that the support of the school district, his wife and many others made his time remarkable and laid the foundation for his students and athletes to create special memories.

“I’m infinitely grateful,” Galindo said.

Although he will be back in his hometown, Galindo is eager to cheer on RSHS in another part of the state. He hopes to carry what he learned in Rock Springs as he opens a new chapter in Powell.