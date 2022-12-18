Game and Fish Acquires Additional Winter Range Habitat near Dubois

Wintering mule deer buck on Spence and Moriarity Wildlife Management Area.

LANDER — The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission recently acquired more big game winter range near Dubois. This 120-acre property sits inside the Commission’s Spence and Moriarity Wildlife Management Area (WMA) and provides important wintering habitat for mule deer, elk, bighorn sheep, pronghorn and many more wildlife species. 

“The property was landlocked on all sides and we are excited to have it incorporated into the rest of the WMA. Not only will this protect the habitat for wildlife into the future but it will also allow for recreational access onto this parcel,” said Brian Rognon with the Department’s Lands Administration Section.

This new parcel along with the rest of the Spence and Moriarity WMA and the Inberg Roy Wildlife Habitat Management Area lands close December 16 – May 15 to human presence each year.

Check the Game and Fish website for more information on winter land closures around the state. 

