Game and Fish Asks Residents Not to Feed Wildlife Pumpkins

LANDER — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking residents to properly dispose of pumpkins instead of leaving them out for wildlife to eat.

While it may seem harmless to leave pumpkins out, it is in fact the opposite. For example, mule deer digestive systems cannot handle these unnatural foods which often leads to sick animals. In addition, this food source may attract scavenging animals from raccoons to bears.

“This time of year we get many calls about sickly deer fawns and much of this can be attributed to these deer eating foods that offer little nutritional value and that they have a difficult time digesting. This makes them susceptible to parasites and other diseases,” Lander Wildlife Biologist Stan Harter said.

Many places in Wyoming have feeding ordinances making the intentional feeding of wildlife by private citizens illegal. Please check with your city or county for more information.