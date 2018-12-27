Game and Fish Credit Card Processing Fee Begins For 2019 Season

CHEYENNE — Expect to pay a small fee when conducting credit card transactions with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department next year.

Beginning in January, all WGFD credit card transactions will be charged a 2.5% processing fee on the total purchase.

This fee is to offset credit card processing costs and applies to applications, licenses, stamps and purchases made through Game and Fish online or at the headquarters and regional offices, including the Game and Fish gift shop.

The new, non-refundable processing fee was approved by the Game and Fish Commission in July after reviewing several options and hearing input from the public.

Operating Costs

Fees related to credit card processing for hunting applications, license sales and refunds cost Game and Fish $1.8 million dollars a year from its operating fund.

These processing costs are not covered by the application fee, which goes to help pay for wildlife damages per state law.

“The new 2.5% processing fee will offset the costs charged to Game and Fish for accepting credit cards. Game and Fish will not profit from this fee,” said Greg Phipps, Game and Fish chief of the fiscal division. “This was an issue the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission addressed to reduce administrative costs and will maximize resources to support wildlife.”

Nonresident Preference Points

To further reduce administrative costs and reduce confusion, all nonresident preference point applications elk, deer and antelope will now be submitted only during July through October.

This is a change from before where hunters could apply for preference points with their hunting license applications. Moose and sheep points will still be awarded to both resident and nonresident unsuccessful applicants after the draw.

The 2.5% credit card fee is not applied to license or stamp purchases made at authorized license selling agents.