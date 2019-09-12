Game and Fish Department Offers Hunter Education Internet Field Day

GREEN RIVER — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is conducting a Hunter Education Internet Field Day from 4:00 pm to 9:00 p.m., Friday, September 27, at the Green River Region Game and Fish office.

Certificate of online course completion is required to get into the Internet Field Day.

Green River Information and Education Specialist Lucy Wold says the Internet Field Day is only for students who have taken the online hunter education course at the Game and Fish website http://wgfd.wyo.gov. The cost of the online course is $20.00-if you print the certificate.

There is no cost to take the online course unless you print the certificate. Anyone wanting to take this class must also pre-register for the course at the same website-click on the Education tab and then Hunter Education Course Information and Schedule. The cost of the Internet Field Day is $10.00 and the class size limit is 25.

“This class is not the traditional 15-hour class,” says Wold. “This is the Internet field day, taken after the online portion is completed. This option was designed for adults working shift-work, or working parents who could not fit the traditional class into their work schedules.”

“There is some instruction, but more assessing of what students already know about hunting. The online hunter education option is not recommended for children, however, that decision is up to parents,” she added.

Students are required to print their online hunter education course certificate and bring that with them to the class. The field day consists of sessions on hunting laws and regulations, hunting ethics, wildlife identification, bear awareness, a final 50-question written exam, and a hands-on gun handling field test. Participants are encouraged to bring water and pencils to write with. Do not bring any firearms or ammunition to class.

Wyoming law requires that no person born on or after January 1, 1966 may take any wildlife by the use of firearms on land other than that of his own family, unless the person possesses or can demonstrate they have obtained a certificate of competency and safety in the use and handling of firearms.

For more information contact the Game and Fish office at 307-875-3225, extension 1-8607.