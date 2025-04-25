Game and Fish Faces Vandalism Near Green River

GREEN RIVER — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department calls on all outdoor recreationists to help guard public access opportunities from vandalism and misuse on lands managed for public use.

A 15-foot fire pit was discovered by a Boy Scout troop where pallets had been burned, leaving a pile of nails and litter. An investigation by the WGFD uncovered shot signs, sawing that had been done to living cottonwood trees and more litter.

Misuses like these have led private landowners at the Rock Springs Grazing Association to enroll their lands in the Access Yes program in 2022 to combat the destructiveness of users who abuse the resources. The WGFD estimates a yearly spending of $60,000 to $70,000 to repair or replace damaged property across access areas statewide as informational signs are commonly what are vandalized on WGFD property and public access areas.

The department manages 205 Public Access Areas and 48 Wildlife Habitat Management Areas statewide. Along with lands associated with the Access Yes program show a vital partnership with private landowners and are managed to provide access for hunting, fishing and wildlife-related recreation.

To report vandalism or misuse of the access area or wildlife habitat management area, call your local game warden, local law enforcement or the Stop Poaching Hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP.