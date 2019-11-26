Game and Fish Holding Meetings on CWD Management Plan

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is holding public meetings and seeking comments on its revised chronic wasting disease (CWD) management plan. The revised plan includes input from the Game and Fish appointed-CWD Working Group and the public.

The revised CWD plan will be posted online Dec. 2 through Jan. 15 for public review and commenting and presented in December by department personnel and CWD Working Group members through a series of public meetings.

The Laramie meeting will be recorded and posted online for those unable to attend a meeting in-person to see a presentation of the plan.



Comments can be submitted online through the CWD Feedback portal located on the CWD Working Group website or by sending written comments to:

Wyoming Game and Fish Department

ATTN: CWD Management Plan

3030 Energy Lane

Casper, WY 82604



Comments from the meetings, and those mailed to the department and received online will be reviewed by the CWD Working Group and department for consideration into the final revised CWD plan in February. The final plan will be presented to the Game and Fish Commission for review and approval in the spring of 2020. Local wildlife managers will use the revised plan to manage CWD throughout Wyoming. To learn more visit the CWD Collaborative website.



The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids should contact the Game and Fish at (307) 233-6404. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.

Janet Milek – WGFD

(307) 233-6404