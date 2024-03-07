Game and Fish Hosts Open House Meetings for 2024 Hunting Seasons

GREEN RIVER—Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Green River Region will host a series of public open houses and a final public meeting to present and discuss the proposed 2024 hunting seasons. The Green River meeting will take place March 28 at 6 p.m. at the WGFD’s regional office in Green River.

Attending a public meeting provides an opportunity to visit with local game wardens and biologists and to provide feedback about hunting season proposals. Biologists will also provide video presentations, which will be posted on the department’s YouTube channel by Mar. 20.

Residents can participate in any of the meetings. Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. March 29 online, at public meetings or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604.

The following regulations are open for comment:

Chapter 2, General Hunting Regulation

Chapter 5, Antelope Hunting Seasons

Chapter 6, Deer Hunting Seasons

Chapter 7, Elk Hunting Seasons

Chapter 8, Moose Hunting Seasons

Chapter 9, Bighorn Sheep and Mountain Goat Hunting Seasons

Chapter 11, Upland Game Bird and Small Game Hunting Seasons

Chapter 14, Migratory Game Bird Hunting Seasons and Light Goose Conservation Order

Chapter 15, Wild Bison Recreational Hunting Season

Chapter 20, Fall and Spring Wild Turkey Hunting Seasons

Chapter 44, Regulation for Issuance of Licenses, Permits, Stamps, Tags, Preference Points and Competitive Raffle Chances

Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the department website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records. Written comments will be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to their April 2024 meeting in Riverton.

The other meetings planned for the regulations are:

March 21, 6 p.m., Baggs, Carbon County Higher Ed Center

March 25, 6 p.m., Mountain View, Uinta County School District No. 4 Board Room

March 26, 4 p.m., Cokeville, Cokeville Town Hall

March 26, 7 p.m., Kemmerer, South Lincoln County Event Center

March 27, 6 p.m., Evanston, Uinta County Library

Regardless if someone plans to attend a meeting or not, the WGFD wants to know residents’ thoughts on season setting meetings. Understanding perspectives about these meetings will help the WGFD improve the process for the future. The WGFD’s survey should take less than two minutes to complete.