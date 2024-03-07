Game and Fish Hosts Open House Meetings for 2024 Hunting Seasons

GREEN RIVER—Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Green River Region will host a series of public open houses and a final public meeting to present and discuss the proposed 2024 hunting seasons. The Green River meeting will take place March 28 at 6 p.m. at the WGFD’s regional office in Green River.
Attending a public meeting provides an opportunity to visit with local game wardens and biologists and to provide feedback about hunting season proposals. Biologists will also provide video presentations, which will be posted on the department’s YouTube channel by Mar. 20.
Residents can participate in any of the meetings. Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. March 29 online, at public meetings or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604.
The following regulations are open for comment:
Chapter 2, General Hunting Regulation
Chapter 5, Antelope Hunting Seasons
Chapter 6, Deer Hunting Seasons
Chapter 7, Elk Hunting Seasons
Chapter 8, Moose Hunting Seasons
Chapter 9, Bighorn Sheep and Mountain Goat Hunting Seasons
Chapter 11, Upland Game Bird and Small Game Hunting Seasons
Chapter 14, Migratory Game Bird Hunting Seasons and Light Goose Conservation Order
Chapter 15, Wild Bison Recreational Hunting Season
Chapter 20, Fall and Spring Wild Turkey Hunting Seasons
Chapter 44, Regulation for Issuance of Licenses, Permits, Stamps, Tags, Preference Points and Competitive Raffle Chances
Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the department website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records. Written comments will be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to their April 2024 meeting in Riverton.
The other meetings planned for the regulations are:
March 21, 6 p.m., Baggs, Carbon County Higher Ed Center
March 25, 6 p.m., Mountain View, Uinta County School District No. 4 Board Room
March 26, 4 p.m., Cokeville, Cokeville Town Hall
March 26, 7 p.m., Kemmerer, South Lincoln County Event Center
March 27, 6 p.m., Evanston, Uinta County Library
Regardless if someone plans to attend a meeting or not, the WGFD wants to know residents’ thoughts on season setting meetings. Understanding perspectives about these meetings will help the WGFD improve the process for the future. The WGFD’s survey should take less than two minutes to complete.