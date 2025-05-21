Game and Fish Pinedale Region Regulation Discussion

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking public input on new hunting seasons at a series of meetings across the state.

PINEDALE — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Pinedale Region invites the public to discuss hunting and fishing regulation changes.

The meeting takes place at the Pinedale Regional Office at 432 E Mill St on May 28 at 6 p.m. Written comments are accepted online through 5 p.m. on June 10, at public meetings, or by mail to Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations 3030 Energy Lane Casper, WY 82604.

The regulations under discussion involve watercraft, mountain lion, paperwork, fishing, and gray wolf hunting. Comments can be left on the website. Copies of the regulations under review are available on the Game and Fish website. Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing in July in Evanston.