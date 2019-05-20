Game and Fish Public Meeting to Discuss Mountain Lion, Gray Wolf Hunting Seasons and More

GREEN RIVER — Wildlife managers with the Green River Region of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will be presenting information on mountain lion and gray wolf hunting seasons, furbearer seasons, falconry, raptor propagation, firearms cartridges, archery equipment, license issuance, preference points and raffle chances, and they want your input.



The public information gathering meeting will be held Wednesday, May 29, at the Green River Game and Fish Office, located at 351 Astle Avenue, in Green River, beginning at 6 pm. The proposed regulations are posted on the WGFD website, under the get-involved/public meetings tab: https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Get-Involved/Public-Meetings.

Written comments will be accepted through 5:00 PM Monday, June 17, 2019. All written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission meeting in Rock Springs July 17-18.

