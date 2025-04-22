Game and Fish Regulation Meetings Open for Public Comments

Wyoming Game and Fish employees discuss the Sublette Antelope Migration Corridor with the public Wednesday night in Green River. SweetwaterNOW photo

GREEN RIVER — Wyoming’s Game and Fish Department is holding regulation proposal meetings in Pinedale May 28 at 6 P.M. and Green River June 4 at 6 P.M. at the regional offices.

The regulation meetings will go over Chapter 22: Watercraft Regulation, 42: Mountain Lion Hunting Seasons, 44: Regulations for Issuance of Licenses, Permits, Stamps, Tags, Preference Points and Competitive Raffle Chances, 46: Fishing Regulations, and 47: Gray Wolf Hunting Seasons. A final discussion and decision approvals will be made July 15-16 in Evanston.

The Pinedale meeting will go over Chapters 22, 42, 44, 46, and 47 at the Pinedale Game and Fish Regional Office on 432 E. Mill Street.

The Green River meeting will cover Chapters 42, 44, and 47 at the Green River Game and Fish Regional Office on 351 Astle Avenue.

The Game and Fish Department are open to online comments over the regulations and questions will be accepted through 5 P.M. on June 10. Biologists and game wardens will be available to answer questions and discuss the regulation proposals during the meetings.