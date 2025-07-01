Game and Fish Seek Input on New Otter Classification

GREEN RIVER — A public meeting will take place in Green River to gather public input and answer questions regarding proposed changes to Wyoming Game and Fish Commission Regulations and the reclassification of otters.

The meeting will take place at the Green River Regional Office, at 351 Astle Ave. in Green River, July 8 at 6 p.m. The meeting will focus on Chapter 52 (Take of Nongame Wildlife from within Wyoming) of the regulations.

Proposed updates to the chapter, prompted by recent legislative action, officially reclassify otters as nongame wildlife, clarifying their management status within the state. The regulation further establishes requirements for individuals to report and turn over any unintentionally taken otters. Proposed updates also clarify requirements for reporting and tagging unintentionally taken gray and swift foxes to aid in species management.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the Wyoming Game and Fish website and at the Green River Game and Fish office.

Residents are encouraged to attend and submit comments. Written comments must be received by 5 p.m. July 31 for the commission’s review before its Sept. 9-10 meeting in Lander.