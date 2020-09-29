Game And Fish Seeking Tips On Moose Poaching South Of Mountain View

GREEN RIVER — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking tips from the public concerning a cow moose that was illegally killed along Highway 414 south of Mountain View.

The moose was discovered in the early morning hours of September 24. Mountain View Game Warden Allen Deru is hoping to receive tips from anyone who might have seen any suspicious activity along Highway 414, about two miles southeast of Mountain View, any time between September 22 and 23.

Deru said the cow’s calf had been killed in a vehicle collision and the cow remained in the area, making it an easy target for a poacher. The cow moose would have been visible to motorists about 70 yards off the road on the north side of the highway. The moose was shot with a small caliber firearm, and no meat was taken from the carcass.

Anyone with information on this or any other wildlife violation may call the Stop Poaching Hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP 1-(877) 943-3847) or (307) 777-4330 for out-of-state calls. Tips may be reported online at wgfd.wyo.gov, directly to Game Warden Allen Deru at (307) 782-6467, or by calling the Green River Game and Fish Office at (307) 875-3223. Poaching information may also be texted; text keyword WGFD and message toTIP411 (847-411). Individuals providing information leading to a conviction may be eligible for a reward.