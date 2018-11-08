Game and Fish Seeks Tips on Cow Moose Poached Near Saratoga

SARATOGA — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking tips about a cow moose that was shot and abandoned in the vicinity of Jack Creek near Saratoga sometime before Oct. 26.

Game Warden Becca Lutz said by the time she was notified about the abandoned moose the meat had spoiled and could not be donated. She said sometimes a hunter accidentally shoots the wrong sex animal and then abandons the carcass for fear of punishment.

“We realize people make mistakes, and I would rather receive a call about a mistake and have been able to donate the meat to a less fortunate family than to see the meat abandoned and spoiled. It was a waste of an entire moose,” Warden Lutz said.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Stop Poaching Tip Line at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847) or 307-777-4330 for out-of-state calls.

Tips can also be made by texting keyword WGFD and message to 847-411. Android-based cell phone users may download a free app to submit text message reports. iPhone users must text reports to 847-411.Tips can also be made online at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/ StopPoaching.

Informants can choose to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward for information leading to an arrest.