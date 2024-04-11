Game and Fish Set Meetings About Changes to Flaming Gorge Fishing Regulations

GREEN RIVER — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Green River region will host public meetings to discuss proposed changes to fishing regulations at Flaming Gorge Reservoir.

A meeting in Green River is set for 6 p.m. on April 24, at the Game and Fish Regional Office at 351 Astle Avenue. A second meeting is planned to take place in Evanston April 25.

The changes follow a series of public open house meetings regarding the fishery at Flaming Gorge. Attendees of those meetings requested quick implementation of meaningful changes to the regulations aimed at improving the fishery.

Although fishing regulations were changed on January 1, 2024, and are usually set for a two-year period, any approved changes will become effective Oct. 1, following action by the commission in July 2024. The proposed changes are necessary to address an overabundant and growing population of lake trout in Flaming Gorge Reservoir and to coordinate the timing of these changes with the State of Utah, with whom Wyoming shares joint management of this interstate reservoir.

Proposed regulation changes only apply to Flaming Gorge Reservoir. Some of the proposed changes include classifying lake trout in Flaming Gorge as nongame fish while still only allowing possession of one lake trout over 28 inches in length and reducing the creel limit for kokanee from four to three in the aggregate limit of four trout.

The meetings will include a presentation about the proposed regulation changes and their justification. Written public comments will also be accepted at these meetings. Game and Fish fisheries biologists will be available to answer questions during and after the presentation. Anglers who fish Flaming Gorge are encouraged to attend.

The public comment period will open no later than Apr. 18, 2024, and close Jun. 10, 2024, at 5 p.m. The draft regulations will be posted once the public comment period is officially opened.