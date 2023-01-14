Game and Fish to Host Mule Deer Meetings

GREEN RIVER — Wyoming Game and Fish will host two informational meetings regarding the Wyoming Range mule deer herd. In 2010 the department began working with the public to develop the Wyoming Range Mule Deer Initiative, a long-term management plan that outlined a number of actions to benefit mule deer and their habitat. These meetings will focus on past, present and future work being done as part of this initiative. The public is encouraged to attend the meetings which will take place as follows:



Date Time Location Jan. 24, 2023 6 p.m. Green River

Game and Fish Regional Office

351 Astle Ave

Green River, WY 82935 Jan. 25, 2023 6 p.m. Kemmerer

South Lincoln Training and Event Center

215 Wyoming State Hwy 233

Kemmerer, WY 83101

These public meetings will include informational presentations including the following topics as they pertain to the Wyoming Range mule deer herd:

Management

Research

Habitat

Law enforcement

Predator control

Public involvement

Mule deer focal herd program

Highway 189 crossing projects (Big Piney and south of Kemmerer).

The public will have opportunity to comment on these topics, or other aspects regarding the management of the Wyoming Range mule deer herd.