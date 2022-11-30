Game and Fish to Host Public Meeting on Black Bear Hunting Seasons

Game and Fish to Host Public Meeting on Black Bear Hunting Seasons

GREEN RIVER — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will hold a public information gathering meeting in Green River to discuss Chapter 3, black bear hunting seasons, on Monday, December 5.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the Green River Regional Office, 351 Astle Ave. Wildlife managers will present hunting season proposals for regional black bear hunt areas.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend.

Black bear hunting seasons are reviewed on a three-year basis. Comments on the proposed regulation can be made online, submitted in writing at the public meeting, or by mailing: WGFD, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY, 82604. 

The public comment period for Chapter 3 closes at 5 p.m. on Dececember 14. All comments received during the comment period will be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to their Jan. 11-12, 2023 meeting in Cheyenne.

