Game and Fish to Host Public Season Setting Open Houses

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department welcomes public input on the 2023 hunting seasons.

GREEN RIVER — Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Green River Region will hold a series of public open houses and a final public meeting to present and discuss proposed 2023 hunting seasons. Attending a public meeting provides an opportunity to visit with local Game Wardens and Biologists and to provide feedback about hunting season proposals.

Residents are invited to participate in any of the meetings. Written comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. March 29 online, at public meetings or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604.

Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the department website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.

Written comments will be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to their April meeting in Casper. 

DATETIMECITYLOCATION
March 16, 2023   6:30 PM  BaggsCarbon County Higher Ed Center
March 20, 2023 6:00 PMMountain View   Mountain View School Administration Building
March 21, 2023 4:00 PMCokevilleCokeville Town Hall
March 21, 2023 7:00 PM KemmererBest Western Conference Room
March 22, 2023 6:00 PM EvanstonThe Depot
March 23, 2023 6:00 PM Green RiverGreen River Game and Fish Regional Office

