Game and Fish to Host Public Season Setting Open Houses

GREEN RIVER — Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Green River Region will hold a series of public open houses and a final public meeting to present and discuss proposed 2023 hunting seasons. Attending a public meeting provides an opportunity to visit with local Game Wardens and Biologists and to provide feedback about hunting season proposals.

Residents are invited to participate in any of the meetings. Written comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. March 29 online, at public meetings or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604.

Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the department website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Written comments will be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to their April meeting in Casper.