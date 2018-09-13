Game Preview: Tigers Look to Even Record Against Trojans

ROCK SPRINGS — Homecoming festivities have certainly been sweeter this week as the Tigers prepare to welcome in the visiting 2-1 Kelly Walsh Trojans at Tiger Stadium.

A thrilling win in double overtime last week against the Central Indians has given the Rock Springs Tigers a much needed confidence boost after starting the season 0-2.

“It gave me great confidence that the kids will stay in there and fight,” defensive coordinator Casey Walker said. “We grew up a lot. They are believing more in what we are doing and it’s starting to show out on the field.”

Those in attendance can expect smashmouth football between the two teams as both squads heavily rely on the run. With that in mind, clock management will be an underlying principle to keep an eye on as every possession will be worthwhile throughout the game.

The Tigers will have their work cut out for them as the number one offensive threat in the state will line up in the backfield for the Trojans. Running back Brock Spiegelberg has lead 4A football every week in all-purpose offensive yards, averaging 258 yards per game.

“Defensively it’s about breaking down and making tackles,” head coach David Hastings said. “He’s a great runner. He’s going to get his yards and we need to slow that down.”

Rock Springs will obviously key in on Spiegelberg as he is the main source of production for the Trojans. The Tigers proved to overcome and handle adversity positively against Central last week, and the “bend but not break” attitude on defense will have to remain against Spiegelberg and the Trojans.

Kelly Walsh’s defense has given up significant yardage in the last couple of games. It will be interesting to see how their defense holds up as most defenses have to adjust to Rock Springs’ unique offensive formations.

Rock Springs’ Favor Okere has shined in previous weeks for the Tigers. Okere leads the Tigers in touchdowns and nears 100 yards per game on the ground. Fellow teammate Coleman Welsh also found his first score of the season last week. Rock Springs fans can expect to see Welsh get more touches against the Trojans.

“He (Welsh) adds the element of a bigger body, a little more of a power run. Favor adds quickness and speed. When you combine those two it really helps us out,” Hastings said.

Being more physical up front and avoiding turnovers will be what coaches expect on Friday night. Taking care of the ball will help with managing the clock and Kelly Walsh.

“Every game we are getting better and I’d like to see that keep happening,” Walker said.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 pm at Tiger Stadium.