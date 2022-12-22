Garner Decides on Blue Mountain Community College Baseball

Touted as America’s favorite pastime, Rock Springs High School senior Hudson Garner will have the chance to treat baseball as more than just a pastime at the next level.

Garner, joined by his family and coaches, announced his decision to sign with the Blue Mountain Community College (BMCC) baseball team in Pendleton, Oregon. He plans to serve the team as a catcher and an outfielder.

“He’s been an absolute joy to be around. He is the epitome of a coach’s dream. Nobody works harder,” Archie Hay Post 24 Stallions Head Coach Rocky Rondinelli said.

With a smile stretching from ear to ear, Rondinelli expressed his praise for Garner. The two have shared a special bond over the past 10 years which have included many hours of practice, games and memories, all leading to Garner’s decision on Tuesday evening.

Garner said he began playing baseball with his grandpa in the backyard. Despite his grandpa’s wishes for him to be a wrestler, Garner always knew baseball came natural to him and was his sport.

“I love the game of baseball and the aura around it and being part of the team is just awesome,” Garner said.

Last season, Garner was the Stallions’ lone All-State selection. It was after earning All-State last year that he realized that playing at the next level was something he could achieve.

And so he set out to do so.

Being from Wyoming, recruiting is especially hard when it comes to baseball. Most opportunities have to be sought out by the player. Garner connected with schools on Twitter and he eventually was invited by BMCC for a visit.

“It just seemed like a great school and the coaches were great guys so it was a culture I wanted to be a part of,” Garner said.

When it comes to value, Garner will bring superb defensive skills at the catcher position. At this point, Rondinelli said he lets Garner call the game, something that they’ve worked on for a long time that will pay dividends at BMCC.

Garner said he’s unsure if he will play one more season for the Stallions before heading for greener pastures, but he is leaning towards one last season. For now, he wants to work on his offensive game and physically getting bigger.

While studying at BMCC, he said he would like to do something with criminal justice but he’ll probably start with his generals and go from there.