Garnet Eugene Howells (July 29, 1930 – September 12, 2020)

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Garnet Eugene Howells, 90, passed away September 12, 2020.

He was born July 29, 1930, in Twin Falls, Idaho to Lyle James and Fern Fawcett Howells.

He married the love of his live, Beth Bennett. 65 years ago.

Garnet is survived by his wife, Beth; sons: Lyle (Marie) Howells, Rock Springs, Wyoming, Brian (Laura) Howells, Mesquite, Nevada, daughters: Sheryl (Jim) Navach, Saint Paul, Minnesota, Linda Wheatley, Mesa, Arizona; 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

No funeral services are planned at this time.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221.

website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.