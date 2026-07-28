Gary Atherton (January 4, 1942 - July 15, 2026).

Gary Atherton, 84, of Green River passed away on July 15, 2026. Gary was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, and neighbor whose kindness left an impression on everyone fortunate enough to know him.

He believed that a person’s character was measured not by what they accumulated, but by how they treated others, and he lived that belief every day. A hardworking provider throughout his life, Gary took great pride in caring for his family. He was a man of quiet strength, unwavering integrity, and gentle humor. He never met a stranger and had an extraordinary ability to make people feel welcome. Whether sharing one of his many stories, lending a helping hand, or simply offering a smile, Gary made the world around him a little brighter.

Gary grew up on a dairy farm in rural Michigan as the youngest of ten children; born January 4, 1942 to Floyd Jerome Atherton and Mabel Ruth Bronson. Some of his fondest memories were of the large family gatherings where the table was always full of good food, laughter, and family.

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Gary went on to proudly served his country in the United States Army and later in the National Guard before building a career as an electrician for several shops in and around the small community of Gaines, Michigan.

The lessons he learned on the farm, in the military, and throughout his working life shaped the man he became. Gary believed in showing up, working hard, and never turning away from a task that needed to be done. To his family, Gary was their steady foundation. Music was one of Gary’s great passions. As the longtime leader of a community band, he brought people together through his love of music for more than 40 years, creating friendships and memories that will endure for generations. His enthusiasm, patience, and generous spirit inspired countless musicians and enriched the community he loved. Gary also found joy in life’s simplest gifts. A dog curled up beside him, the laughter of children, a home-cooked meal, good music, the warmth of the sun, the smell of rain, and time spent with those he loved were all treasures to him.

He modeled to those around him that happiness is often found not in life’s biggest moments, but in its smallest ones. He and Linda moved to Green River in 2019 to be closer to family. He immediately fell in love with Wyoming, enjoying the people, scenery, and history on the state immensely.

He is survived by the great love of his life, Linda Atherton, who held his calloused gentle hands for more than 52 years; a daughter, Bethany Parson (Daniel) of Green River, Wyoming; son, Gregory Dean Atherton of Memphis, Tennessee; two sons and one daughter from his first marriage, Timothy Joseph Atherton of Wisconsin; Daniel Floyd Atherton (Denise) of Michigan; Tamara Sue Mugerauer (Larry) of Wisconsin; seven grandchildren, Mikalea Miller; Colt Parson; Mitchell Winter; Antasia Planz (Brad); Dominic Atherton; Mia Worrell; Jesse Johnson as well as several nieces and nephews.

His family takes comfort in knowing that Gary has now rejoined those who preceded him in death at a grand heavenly table of friends, family, food and love; including his parents, five brothers, Frank Atherton; Floyd Atherton; Allen Atherton; Ralph Atherton; Dale Atherton; four sisters, Mabel Wykes; Elenor Skinner; Thelma Euper; Doris Judson; maternal grandparents, Frank W. Bronson and Lucy Longsworth; paternal grandparents, Jerome W. Atherton and Eva Borst.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no services at his request.

During his final hours, Gary was surrounded by love. He was never alone, held by those who loved him most. Gary left this world with the same quiet dignity and grace with which he lived his life. His love was constant, his guidance dependable, and his presence comforting. He leaves behind a legacy of compassion, humility, hard work, and unconditional love that will continue to shape the lives of those who knew him. Though our hearts are broken, we are grateful for the privilege of having known and loved him. His stories will continue to be told. His laughter will continue to echo in our memories. His example will continue to guide us. Those he left behind will proudly speak his name for the rest of our lives. A life measured in kindness is a life well lived, and Gary Atherton lived an extraordinary one. Rest in peace, Gary. You were deeply loved, and you will never be forgotten.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.