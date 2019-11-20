Gary “Butch” Roy Miner (October 12, 1943 – November 16, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS — Gary “Butch” Roy Miner, 76, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was a resident of Wyoming for ten years and a former resident of of Montana. Mr. Miner was born on October 12, 1943 in Big Sandy, Montana; the son of George and Adell Miner. He attended schools in Missoula, Montana.

Gary married Vendy Masters on March 18, 1991 in Elko, Nevada. He worked as a technician for Union Wireless Telecommunications Service. Butch was an avid sports fan who liked television and taking scenic drives.

Survivors include his wife Vendy Miner of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughters, Jorinda Thompson and husband Max of Ohio, Shawna Miner of Evanston, Wyoming; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Mr. Miner was preceded in death by both parents and two brothers. Following cremation there will be no services per Gary’s request.

