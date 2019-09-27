Wolves’ 1927 Football Team Earns Hall of Fame Recognition After Perfect Season

SweetwaterNOW congratulates the Class of 2019 Green River High School Hall of Fame inductees. We will feature each inductee throughout the week leading up the banquet this weekend. GRHS Hall of Fame profiles are made possible by Tanner Family Dentistry.

Green River Wolves 1927 State Football Champions

The 1927 Green River Wolves football team was one of only two football teams in the history of Green River High School to win the state championship with an undefeated season record.

It would be another 77 seasons before the Wolves claimed such distinction. The 2004 Green River team won 11 consecutive games including the state championship game.

Back in 1927, teams played 9-man football instead of the more common 11 today. Green River actually played rival Rock Springs High School twice within the same season. The Wolves dominated the Tigers in both matchups on their way to the state title.

The ’27 Wolves were made up of the following players:



Coach Robert Huey

Kenneth Peters Captain

Ross Davis

Eddie Mucho

Norman Nolan

Donald Nicoll

William Pons

Milton Maynard

Francis Higginson

George Weir

Ernest King

Darrell Thrasher

Grant Morck

Roy Peterson

Donald Kellogg

Clyde Doak

William Rood