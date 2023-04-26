Gary Ellis (March 20, 1952 – April 24, 2023)

Gary Ellis, 71, passed away with family by his side on April 24, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

He was born on March 20, 1952 in Lander, Wyoming, the son of Albert Lamar Ellis and Anna Jean Robeson.

Gary attended school in Lander and graduated with the class of 1970 before attending the Police Academy.

He worked in law enforcement for Rock Springs Police Department, Sweetwater County, and Ashland Maine until his retirement in 2005.

Gary married Anita Hawkins in Lander, Wy on August 11, 1973; they later divorced.

He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Gary loved the outdoors and could be found prospecting, hunting, fishing, and camping whenever he could get away. He also spent copious amounts of time reading, projecting, whittling wood crafts, and doing anything related to guns and arms. The best time of his life was spent watching his family grow and spending time with them making treasured memories.

Survivors include his sons Nicholas Ellis, Eric Ellis and wife Traci all of Rock Springs, WY; daughter Holly Warmoth and husband Jesse of Idaho Falls, ID; brother David Ellis of Vancouver, WA; sister Vicki Weidenhamer of CO; grandchildren Aubrie, Austin, Kayden, Cameron, Marki, Becky, Malcolm; great-grandchild Lilith; and his loving companion and furry best friend Jack.

He is preceded in death by his parents Albert Lamar and Anna Jean Ellis, and brother Don Ellis.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.