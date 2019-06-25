Gary Frank Stevenson (November 24, 1946 – June 21, 2019)

Gary Frank Stevenson, 72, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at his home. He was a resident of Rock Springs since 1971 and former resident of Price, Utah.

He was born on November 24, 1946 in Dragerton, Utah, the son of Frank Morgan Stevenson and mothers Josephine Queenie Welch and Connie Westenskow.

Gary attended high school in Price, Utah and was a 1965 graduate of the Carbon High School. He also attended the College of Eastern Utah.

He married Carol Belen Lopez, the love of his life, on September 19, 1971 in Elko, Nevada and she preceded him in death on April 11, 2019.

Gary was a United States Marine Corps Veteran of the Vietnam War. He enlisted in 1966 and served until 1970 when he was honorably discharged. His rank was Sergeant.

In 1971, he became employed at the Bridger Coal Mine and retired in 1998, as the Coal Belt Construction Foreman. From 1999 until 2004 he was employed by Price Mine Services.

Gary was a keen fisherman, enjoyed golfing and photography. In the 1960’s, Gary was a renowned thespian and performer in high school musicals, most notably in lead roles. A longtime bowling master at Pla-Mor Lanes having over a hundred 700 series and multiple 299 and 300 games. Gary was an avid sports fan and loved Tiger Woods, the NBA, the NFL and was especially passionate about BYU.

He is survived by two sons, Gerald Stevenson and wife Shannon of Douglas, Wyoming and Beau Stevenson of Murray, Utah; four daughters, Christina Magagna, Frankie Stevenson, Andrea Braden and husband Scott all of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Michiko Saito of Japan; one sister, Barbara Jones and husband John of El Dorado, Arkansas; two grandsons Thomas Jay Stevenson of Midvale, Utah and Michael C. Magagna of Rock Springs, Wyoming; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank, Josephine and Connie; his wife of forty-seven years Carol B. Stevenson; grandson Steven Stevenson; two brothers Randal Stevenson and David Stevenson.

Cremation will take place and there will be private family services at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com