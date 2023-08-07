Gary Gene Jensen (July 6, 1944 – August 2, 2023)

Gary Gene Jensen, 79, was born July 6, 1944, in Rock Springs, WY. He passed away with his wife by his bedside August 2, 2023, at Castle Rock Nursing Home in Green River, WY.

Gary was the oldest son of Lawrence and Mary Jensen. He had two sisters, Marilyn, and Laura. He grew up on the Tanner Ranch in Boulder, WY.

As a young boy, he attended primary grades in a one room school house, Muddy Emerson School. He then went on to graduate from Pinedale High School. After high school, Gary turned his attention to higher education while attending The University of Wyoming and The Northwest School for Heavy Equipment Operator Engineers in Portland, OR. He would also enroll in classes and received certifications at Western Wyoming Community College later in his life.

Gary served in the Army, with one of his duty stations being with the Military Police at the Presidio in San Francisco, CA. He married Roxanna Rogers in March of 1968 and they returned to California and soon welcomed their eldest daughter, Tracy. After being honorably discharged from the Army, the small family moved back to Wyoming, where they made a home on the Frank Robinette Homestead in Muddy Creek, in Boulder, WY. From there, Gary’s family continued to grow. He and Roxanna welcomed their son, Larry. They were then blessed with their youngest daughter, Donna.

While raising his family, he worked as a lineman and combination man for the Wyoming Telephone Company, where he installed telecommunication equipment. Gary retired when the company was sold, and he spent his time working the ranch full time and feeding elk in the winter at the Muddy Creek feed grounds. In 1989, Roxanna and Gary were divorced, the ranch was sold, and he moved to Pinedale.

At a square-dancing event in Pinedale Wyoming, Gary met Joi Sanders. They were later married on January 28, 1995. Joi had a daughter, Cristtina, who he welcomed with open arms. In December of 1997, they would welcome their first granddaughter, Elizabeth, the daughter of Cristtina and Dale. There began his love for spoiling his grandchildren. Then he was gifted with a grandson, Dawson, from Tracy and her husband Kirk. The list of grandchildren would grow over the years, adding Madelaine, the daughter of Donna and Chris, and also Vlad and Tiana, the children of Larry and Natalia. Gary Loved his grandchildren with all his heart. He would go on to help raise Elizabeth. You could find him and Joi at McDonalds on Saturday mornings where they would take Elizabeth to breakfast, the trio would then go swim at the local recreation center.

Gary loved to spend time with all of his family, often having phone calls with his sisters, children, and grandchildren. He would attend bowling tournaments with his sisters, where sometimes his grandchildren would join. He would hand out money to them so they could play the game machines as he sat back with a smile on his face. Being the source of their excitement and fun made his heart full. He would often take the family to lunch whenever visits were made. He always made sure to send the grandchildren home with a few bucks. He loved to spend his free time with Elizabeth, he took her to all her ice skating lessons, often going to McDonalds after to get his favorite, a Double Quarter pounder. He would often pick her up from school and watching her till her mother was off work. They would have Elizabeth spend the night often, where she and Gary would watch TV together. Weekends were spent playing cards with friends at the local senior center, often staying for lunch and some more socializing.

Gary and Joi had many homes in Rock Springs. After leaving their home in Imperial Apartments, the couple became managers of the Saddle Lite Motel, where Gary also did the maintenance, while Joi and Elizabeth would tend to the housekeeping needs. They then settled at his final home, a small comfortable trailer out in Reliance, WY, where he would tend to the garden with Joi. They had many cats in their time together, all he held close to his heart. You could find him every night at bedtime shaking a bag of treats for them to come get a bedtime snack and some pets.

He was a member of the local Independent Order of the Odd Fellows, where he held several positions of leadership, including Grand Master, Grand Noble, and Grand Patriarch. He would help with yearly holiday events, and sometimes play Santa at the Christmas dinner. Gary also served as the Department Commander of the VFW in Rock Springs. Gary was an exceedingly kind and giving person. He often helped deliver Meals on Wheels to the elderly.

Gary is survived by his wife, Joi Jensen of Rock Springs; sister Laura Lozier of Pinedale, WY; daughter Tracy (Kirk) Hoover of Pinedale, WY; son Larry (Natalia) Jensen of Rockville, MD; daughter Donna (Chris) Lauger of Sandy, UT; his daughter Cristtina Kemp, of Rock Springs, WY; and a son in-law Dale Kemp of Salt Lake City, UT; grandchildren, Elizabeth Kemp, Dawson Hoover, Madelaine Lauger, Vlad Jensen, and Tiana Jensen.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Wanita Jensen, and sister, Marilyn Penton.

Gary was a generous man always willing to help others in need. A celebration of life picnic will be held at the Reliance Park in Reliance, WY, August 13 at noon by the Odd Fellows group. A memorial service will be held September 2, 2023. Time to be determined. Graveside will be held at the Rock Springs Cemetery, followed by a meal at the Odd Fellows Hall. Time to be determined. Memorial gifts and donations can be made, please reach out to his granddaughter Elizabeth Kemp 385-271-8183 for details and instructions.