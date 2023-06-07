Gary L. Cain (January 6, 1940 – June 3, 2023)

Gary L. Cain, former resident of Green River, Wyoming, passed away on June 3, 2023 at the age of 83. He was the son of Howard L. and Marjorie L. Cain. He was born in Clay Center, Kansas on January 6, 1940. Shortly after his birth the family moved to Green River, where he would remain until his high school graduation in 1958.

After his graduation, Gary, along with several former classmates departed for the U.S. Navy, where he served for 22 years advancing to the rank of CWO3. During his career he had overseas assignments in Guam, Hawaii, Alaska, the Philippines and Vietnam. Upon completion of his assignments he returned to San Diego to attend Advanced Electronics and Technical Control training. In July of 1980 the highly decorated veteran retired from the Navy and accepted an opportunity with Sperry Corporation (later Lockheed Martin) in Pueblo, Colorado.

In 2004 Gary was reunited with his childhood sweetheart Anne (Dolly) Anderson. They would marry in 2006 and reside in Sandy, Utah. Gary was preceded in death by his father Howard L. Cain, mother Marjorie L. Riddle, former wives Alice M. (Fronek) Cain, Jean (Goodman) Cain, and son Ronald L. Cain. He is survived by his wife Anne, his daughter Lisa, half-brothers Charles Riddle and Barry Cain, and grandchildren.

Memorial services will be conducted at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1441 Tamarack, Taylorsville, Utah (801-261-3808) on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 2 p.m. Military honors after the service. A celebration of his life and burial will be held at a later date in the military section of the Riverview Cemetery in Green River, Wyoming.

In lieu of flowers, Gary respectfully requested donations be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Taylorsville, Utah.