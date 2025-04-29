Gary Lee Maxey (April 8, 1959 – April 26, 2025)

Gary Lee Maxey, 66, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away April 26, 2025 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs. He was a two year resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Denver, Colorado.

He was born April 8, 1959, in Denver, Colorado; the son of Ether Lee Maxey and Joan Croniger. Gary was a man known for his dedication, love of family, and lively spirit.

Gary married Susan Kay Pauwell April 19, 1986 in Denver, Colorado.

His educational journey led him through the schools of Denver, Colorado, a city that played a significant role in his early years. Professionally, Gary dedicated 30 remarkable years working for the Denver Post, advancing to the position of night foreman. He retired in 2011, leaving behind a legacy of hard work and camaraderie among his colleagues.

Outside of his professional life, Gary was an enthusiast with diverse interests. He found peace in the art of fishing, enjoyed the precision of shooting, relished in the escape found in movies, and spent countless hours tinkering with pocket watches, a hobby that symbolized his patience and eye for detail.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Kay Maxey, of Rock Springs; two daughters, Angela Ottercrans and her husband Jeff of Arvada, Colorado, Annette Speicher and her husband Jamie of Rock Springs; four grandchildren, Bethani Ottercrans, Bryson Ottercrans, Kyler Speicher, and Aspen Speicher.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Ether Lee and Joan Maxey. The values instilled by his parents shaped a life hallmarked by integrity and perseverance.

Cremation will take place; no services will be held at his request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Gary will be dearly missed by all who knew him, but his spirit will live on in the hearts of those he touched.

May he rest in peace, embraced by the memories of those who loved him and the timeless legacies he left behind.