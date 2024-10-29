Gary Ratti (July 24, 1947 – October 26, 2024)

Gary Ratti, 77, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2024 at his home in Rock Springs. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.

He was born July 24, 1947 in Waukegan, Illinois; the son of Uuno Melvin Ratti and Jeanette O’Toole.

Gary attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1965 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

He married Brenda Durnil June 6, 1970 in Rock Springs and they had two sons from this union. They later divorced and she preceded him in death October 5, 2020.

Gary served in The United States Army in the 101st Airborne during the Vietnam War.

He worked for The United States Postal Service until retirement in 2012 as maintenance technician.

Gary loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren; the great outdoors; hunting; fishing and gold prospecting.

He was a member of the American Legion Archie Hay Post #24, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #151, and Sweetwater County Search and Rescue for many years.

Survivors includes two sons, Gary Ratti and wife Dawn of Rock Springs, and Chris Ratti and wife Dina of Green River; two sisters, Cheryl Coggins of Rock Springs, and Vicky Foster of Grand Blanc, Michigan; five grandchildren, Colten Ratti, Myles Ratti, Emery Ratti, Garrett Wilson, and Drew Wilson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one granddaughter, Hannah Rose Ratti

The family respectfully request donations to be made in Gary’s memory to Veterans Assistance, 551 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

Cremation will take place. A celebration of life will be conducted at 1-4 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2024 at the Park Lounge, 19 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.