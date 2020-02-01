Gary Wayne Persinger (October 15, 1951 – January 29, 2020)

Gary Wayne Persinger passed away on January 29, 2020. He was born October 15, 1951. Gary was all about family and taking care of the people he loved and cherished.

He is survived by his lifelong best friend and the mother to his children Jackie Shreve along with his 5 children Gary Robert Persinger (Raedean Aragon), Debbie Persinger, Christie Marquez, Julie Erickson(Tim), and John Persinger. He is also survived by his brother Lawrence Persinger, grandchildren Angela, Destiny, Justin, Andrea, Derrik, Trevor, Timmy, and Devon, along with his great grandchildren who he loved very much.

Gary’s spent the majority of his working life at FMC where he retired after 36 years. His favorite memories were those made with family, mainly in Montana and out at the lake. He rarely had a harsh word to say about anyone or anything. He was a pretty easy going man.

The last few years of Gary’s illness were surrounded by family and love. For the last year his brother Lawrence was by his side day in and day out giving him love, support and comfort during his illness and the significant loss of their brother Timothy.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Timothy Persinger, and wife Barbara Persinger.

Per Gary’s request, there will be no services other than a family celebration of life in his honor.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.