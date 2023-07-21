Gary’s Foundation Celebrates Another Successful Golf Tournament, Accepting Scholarship Applications

Following another successful Gary’s Foundation Golf Tournament, the Foundation will be awarding five scholarships on 02/25/24. Applicants may apply for scholarships starting 1/15/24.
Please contact us at Garysfoundation@hotmail.com for more information.
The foundation would also like to thank the community and sponsors for helping make the tournament a success.
Thank you to all of the wonderful, giving sponsors that made Gary’s Foundation Golf Tournament successful for the second year. We appreciate all the teams that participated and all of our volunteers.
Please support your local businesses first, which support all of our community endeavors.
We are so grateful for all the kindness we have received and been shown to Sweetwater County.
