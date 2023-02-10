Gary’s Foundation Celebrates Another Successful Golf Tournament, Now Accepting Scholarship Applicants

Following another successful Gary’s Foundation Golf Tournament, the Foundation will be awarding up to five $2,500 scholarships to deserving Seniors of Sweetwater County School Districts No. 1 and No. 2.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is March 15th.

The purpose of all five scholarships is to provide financial assistance to students who choose to pursue post-secondary education including a technical or trade school. The scholarships are primarily needs based with an emphasis on single-parent children.

To view and download the application, see below.

Return application to P.O. Box 2364, Rock Springs, WY 82902

