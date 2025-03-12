Gary’s Foundation is Now Accepting Scholarship Applicants

Gary’s Foundation will be awarding up to four $3,000 scholarships to deserving Seniors of Sweetwater County School Districts No. 1 and No. 2.

Deadline to apply is April 15th.

The purpose of all four scholarships is to provide financial assistance to students who choose to pursue post-secondary education, including a technical or trade school.

Gary’s Foundation Scholarships are primarily based for graduating high school seniors with the most need. Investing in the future of children attending school in Sweetwater County. Providing opportunities for individual students to access college scholastic opportunities that may otherwise not be able to enjoy.

2.25.1982 – 2.1.2021

Gary Collins was the product of a single parent family. He worked very hard throughout school and his career and became very successful. He attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a 2000 graduate of Green River High School. Gary also attended Western Wyoming Community College. Gary was talented in graphic design; he designed several websites for local businesses. Mr. Collins was an Owner/Operator of SweetwaterNOW for the last eight years of his life. He created a prosperous business and SweetwaterNOW is the result of Gary’s creativity, ambition and entrepreneurial vision. Gary loved Sweetwater County and the people that live here. He poured his heart into his community, serving on numerous boards and actively participating in community projects and activities. Hopefully the scholarship recipients will carry on his legacy!

To view and download the application, see below.

Return application to P.O. Box 2364, Rock Springs, WY 82902