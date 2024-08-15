Gary’s Foundation Thanks Sponsors for Another Successful Golf Tournament

Gary’s Foundation would like to thank the community and sponsors for helping make the tournament a success this year.

Thank you to all of the wonderful, giving sponsors that made Gary’s Foundation Golf Tournament successful another year. We appreciate all the teams that participated and all of our volunteers. 

Please support your local businesses first, which support all of our community endeavors.

Thanks to successful Gary’s Foundation Golf Tournaments, the Foundation awarded 2024 scholarships to those pictured below!

Ellla Sellers, Adisyn Allen, Alizabeth Hammontree, and Alejandro Macias

Please contact Garysfoundation@hotmail.com for more information.

We are so grateful for all the kindness we have received and been shown to Sweetwater County. 

Taco Time
Coal Train Coffee
Joey’s Fly Rods
Sweetwaternow
Sasquatch 307
Western Wyoming Beverage 
Wyoming Trucks and Cars
Barch Industries
Amber Kramer State Farm
Larry Fusselman
Charles Barnum
Tim & Stacie Kaumo
Lisa Stewart
Paula Brown
Lori Hall

Kristine Ellison
Ken Fortuna
Art & Jess Castillo
Bob and Debbie Spicer
Phillip and Kathy Luzmoor
Brayden Flack Photography 
Whisked Wyoming 
Kraft Cutters
Bookcliff Sales
Rolling Green Golf Course
GLDNtrout
Boars Tusk
Western Wyoming Athletic 
Murdock’s 
Bi-Rite Remedies 

