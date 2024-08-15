Gary’s Foundation Thanks Sponsors for Another Successful Golf Tournament

Gary’s Foundation would like to thank the community and sponsors for helping make the tournament a success this year.

“Thank you to all of the wonderful, giving sponsors that made Gary’s Foundation Golf Tournament successful another year. We appreciate all the teams that participated and all of our volunteers. Please support your local businesses first, which support all of our community endeavors.“

Thanks to successful Gary’s Foundation Golf Tournaments, the Foundation awarded 2024 scholarships to those pictured below!

Ellla Sellers, Adisyn Allen, Alizabeth Hammontree, and Alejandro Macias

Please contact Garysfoundation@hotmail.com for more information.

We are so grateful for all the kindness we have received and been shown to Sweetwater County.

Taco Time

Coal Train Coffee

Joey’s Fly Rods

Sweetwaternow

Sasquatch 307

Western Wyoming Beverage

Wyoming Trucks and Cars

Barch Industries

Amber Kramer State Farm

Larry Fusselman

Charles Barnum

Tim & Stacie Kaumo

Lisa Stewart

Paula Brown

Lori Hall

Kristine Ellison

Ken Fortuna

Art & Jess Castillo

Bob and Debbie Spicer

Phillip and Kathy Luzmoor

Brayden Flack Photography

Whisked Wyoming

Kraft Cutters

Bookcliff Sales

Rolling Green Golf Course

GLDNtrout

Boars Tusk

Western Wyoming Athletic

Murdock’s

Bi-Rite Remedies