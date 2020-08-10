Gas Leak Causes Temporary Evacuation of Four Homes in Green River

GREEN RIVER — Construction workers on Knotty Pine in Green River clipped a two-inch gas line Monday afternoon causing a leak.

Four homes were evacuated for a short time, but have since been allowed back in their homes. Green River Fire Department along with Dominion Energy responded and the gas has been shut off.

Officials say several homes on Reynolds will be affected by the shut off and a time frame has not been set as to when gas will be restored.

There were no injuries.