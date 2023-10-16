Gayle Diane Edwards (March 29, 1949 – October 7, 2023)

Gayle Diane Anderson Edwards, age 74, of Pinedale, took her heavenly flight home on Oct. 7, 2023. Born on March 29, 1949, in Aiea, Honolulu, Hawaii, Gayle was the daughter of the late Glen and Florence Anderson.

Gayle was born on the naval base in Honolulu, Hawaii. She later moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where she attended and concluded her primary and secondary education, except for the year of 1958 when her father passed away, at which point she attended school in Nebraska. Gayle was married on Dec. 21, 1970, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She lived in southwest Wyoming for over 40 years until the passing of her husband. In 2004, she moved to Grand Ledge, Michigan. In 2019, she returned home to Pinedale, Wyoming.

Gayle will always be remembered by her loved ones and those who knew her as an adventurous and charismatic soul. Motherhood played a prominent role in Gayle’s life as she always put her family first and often took people under her wing as one of her own. During a prominent period of her life, Gayle attended Oneida Gospel Church where she came to know God and found friendship in its community. Gayle reflected her Christian faith in everyday life as she never failed to show kindness and gratitude towards those around her and was always compassionate and humble in all that she said and did.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Some of Gayle’s hobbies included fishing, playing Scrabble, and doing puzzles, but she was never found far from a book of crossword puzzles. Beyond her typical pursuits, it was common for Gayle to take up new pastimes, which often led to an immense amount of crafting, genealogy research, and memorizing new facts on various subjects as she constantly searched for newfound knowledge. Gayle was a vibrant, magnetic, and fun-loving woman who loved everyone she met and never failed to make everyone feel at home in her presence.

In addition to her parents, Gayle Edwards is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Day Edwards, her son Thomas Joel Edwards, and her sister Nancy Elaine Thompson-Jones.

Survivors include her brother Gary Anderson, her son Glen (Tricia) Edwards, daughters Jennifer Edwards and Cynthia (Agustin) Gonzalez; her grandchildren Destiney (Jed), Hannah, Abbigail, Emily, Thomas, Priscilla, Erica, Olivia, Diego, Sunny, Carlos and Isaac; her great-grandchildren Aldermoon and Hawthorne.