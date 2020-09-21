Gayle L. Webb (May 19, 1953 – September 17, 2020)

Gayle L. Webb, 67, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 surrounded by her husband following a heroic battle with cancer. She was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born on May 19, 1953 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Stanley Kamenski and Elsie Jereb.

Gayle attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1971 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

She married Reid Webb in Elko, Nevada in 1993.

Gayle worked for the City of Rock Springs for twenty-nine years until her retirement in 2008 as a secretary.

She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Gayle enjoyed socializing with everyone, and never met a stranger. She and a good friend loved walking their dogs together.

Survivors include her husband, Reid Webb of Rock Springs; Wyoming, one brother, Gary Kamenski and wife Brenda of Grand Junction, Colorado; several cousins, two nephews, Jeff Kamenski and wife Jessie; Andy Kamenski and wife Mindy, and her furry four-legged pet Mia.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family respectfully requests donations in Gayle’s memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or Cowboys Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming, 82901.

Cremation will take place and private family services will be conducted.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com