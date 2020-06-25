Gehring Pleads Not Guilty to 24 Counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children

GREEN RIVER — James Gehring has pleaded not guilty to 24 counts of felony sexual exploitation of children after being arrested in late May.

Gehring, 34, of Rock Springs, entered his plea this afternoon in the Third District Court of Judge Suzannah Robinson. His arrest came following a combined investigation by the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.

If convicted, Gehring faces a maximum sentence of 240 years in prison, $240,000 in fines or both. Each count carries a sentence of 10 years and a $10,000 fine.

The Charges

Court documents charge that between February 15, 2019 and May 27, 2020, Gehring knowingly possessed child pornography contrary to Wyoming law citing sexual exploitation of a child. The Wyoming DCI stated that more arrests are pending after Gehring was arrested.

Gehring’s attorney Carla Reilly asked that Robinson modify his bond to allow him to have contact with his son and stepson. Gehring said he has been the only father the stepson has known his entire life.

Deputy County Attorney Teresa Thybo said she has talked to the investigating officers about the request and they have no concerns about Gehring seeing the two boys. She added that Gehring is on speaking terms with the boys’ mother and that shouldn’t create a concern either.

Following the brief discussion about the bond, Judge Robinson changed the order to allow the boys to see Gehring while he remains incarcerated because those visitations will be supervised. Should he be able to make his bond, he will not be allowed to have any contact with any child under 18-years-old.

Court affidavits state that the children who appear in the videos Gehring allegedly possessed ranged in age from two to 15, both male and female. Robinson said she was not aware of any allegations that Gehring had any contact with those children.

She set his trial date for November 2 at 9 a.m. Gehring remains in the Sweetwater County Detention Facility on $250,000 bond.