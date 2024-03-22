Gender-Affirming Procedures for Minors Outlawed in Wyoming

CHEYENNE – Wyoming physicians are banned from performing gender transitioning and reassignment procedures on children following Gov. Mark Gordon’s signing of Senate File 99 Friday morning.

“I signed SF99 because I support the protections this bill includes for children, however it is my belief that the government is straying into the personal affairs of families” Governor Gordon said. “Our legislature needs to sort out its intentions with regard to parental rights. While it inserts governmental prerogative in some places, it affirms parental rights in others.”

The bill, also referred to as Chloe’s Law, was a topic covered by Rep. Scott Hiner of House District 18 during a legislative forum Thursday evening at the Rock Springs City Hall. Hiner said the bill got its name from a girl who had decided to transition, by having a double mastectomy and began taking puberty blockers before later deciding it wasn’t something she wanted to do. Hiner described the bill as preventing the mutilation and prescription of puberty blockers to children.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“Let them grow up before we let them be experimented on,” Hiner said. “We got that passed that none of these permanent things can be administered to a minor until they turn 18. Let them make their own decisions when they’re old enough to make those decisions.”

Hiner also commented on the a successful bill to remove the office of diversity, equity, and inclusion program stripped from the University of Wyoming, a comment that received applause from a group of conservative women in attendance.

“That was a big win for us,” he said.

However, he lamented that the gender studies program remains funded and operating at the university, saying more work is needed.

As legislators were speaking in Rock Springs, more than 100 university faculty, staff, and students attended an university board of trustees meeting to show support for UW’s DEI Office and its programs.