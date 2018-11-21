General Election Spending And Contribution Reports Filed With County Clerk

GREEN RIVER — After a long, and sometimes contentious 11 weeks between the primary and general elections in Sweetwater County, the races have all been decided and the campaign spending and contribution numbers have been filed.

Some candidates spent a lot, some just a little, and others none at all.

The candidates were required to file their campaign contribution and expenditure reports with the Sweetwater County Clerk’s office last Friday.

The following information was provided by County Clerk Dale Davis.

Rock Springs Mayor

Tim Kaumo

Ryan Greene

Green River Mayor

Pete Rust

Mark Peterson

Clerk of the District Court

Donnalee Bobak (R)

Annette Eychner (D)

County Clerk

Cynthia Lane (R)

Dale Davis (D)

County Assessor

Dave Divis (D)

Perri Rubeck (R)

County Commissioners

Roy Lloyd

Jeff Smith

Randal “Doc” Wendling

Reid West

Joe Barbuto

County Sheriff

John Grossnickle (R)

Mike Lowell (D)