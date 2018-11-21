General Election Spending And Contribution Reports Filed With County Clerk

GREEN RIVER — After a long, and sometimes contentious 11 weeks between the primary and general elections in Sweetwater County, the races have all been decided and the campaign spending and contribution numbers have been filed.
Some candidates spent a lot, some just a little, and others none at all.
The candidates were required to file their campaign contribution and expenditure reports with the Sweetwater County Clerk’s office last Friday.
Advertisement - Story continues below...
The following information was provided by County Clerk Dale Davis.
Rock Springs Mayor
Green River Mayor
Clerk of the District Court
Donnalee Bobak (R)
Annette Eychner (D)
County Clerk
Cynthia Lane (R)
Dale Davis (D)
County Assessor
Dave Divis (D)
Perri Rubeck (R)
County Commissioners
County Sheriff
John Grossnickle (R)
Mike Lowell (D)
Wyoming Governor