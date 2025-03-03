Genesis Alkali Announces Sale of Soda Ash Operations to WE Soda

WE Soda has acquired Genesis Alkali, the largest producer of natural soda ash in the United States, in a move that strengthens its position in global markets. The London-based company said the acquisition marks a significant investment in Wyoming’s soda ash industry as it seeks to compete directly with China and other international producers.

“We believe in Wyoming trona and are committed to expanding the world’s best trona reserves right here in America’s strongest mining state,” WE Soda said in a statement Monday.

The acquisition makes WE Soda the world’s largest producer of soda ash, with a combined annual production capacity of about 10.5 million tons. The company framed the deal as part of a broader push to modernize and expand the industry, calling it “Trona 2.0.”

“This investment represents the future of soda ash—growth, expansion, and continued leadership in the industry,” the company said.

WE Soda also emphasized its commitment to working with local and state leaders to ensure sustainable and responsible development.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.