Genesis Alkali Donates Safety Glasses to Rock Springs High School and Jr. High and Farson High School

From left to right: Sean Grube, Kris Cundall, Kelly McGovern, David Caplan and Lacey Bluemel.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Genesis Alkali made a donation of PPE equipment to Sweetwater County School District #1.

A total of 400 pairs of safety glasses were distributed to Rock Springs High School, Rock Springs Junior High, and Farson High School.

Extra PPE in the shop class areas and science labs will help keep our children safe by allowing the school district to clean and sanitize daily, allowing each student to start  class  with a clean pair of glasses.

Thank you, Genesis!

