Genesis Alkali Donates to Care Closet at Lincoln Middle School

GREEN RIVER — Genesis Alkali recently donated $500 to Tina’s Closet, a care closet for students and families in need at Lincoln Middle School.

Tina’s Closet was started during the 2022-23 school year as a way to address the growing needs of students that the teachers were noticing. The closet provides canned goods, snacks, clothing, hygiene items, and school supplies.

Lincoln Middle School teacher Kelsee McLaughlin said the donation made by Tammy Fennel, the human resources director at Genesis Alkali, and Genesis Alkali will help provide even more items for students who need them.

“With the gracious donation, we will continue to be able to support our students with food insecurity and warm clothing for the winter,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin said the school hosted a food drive for the closet in October and received a tremendous amount of support from the community.

“We have been able to provide food for families that are in need and are just now seeing that we will need to tap into our donations to refill it,” she said. “We are still trying to figure out how we can better support our families, but our counselors have been doing an amazing job of working through the details.”

She said the care closet has been able to keep up with the demand from the student body thanks to the school’s Life Skills group.

“Our wonderful Life Skills group keeps products rotated and ready to move out,” she said.