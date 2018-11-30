Genesis Alkali Donates to Local Food Banks to Demonstrate Their Courage to Care

SWEETWATER COUNTY– Genesis Alkali Utilities’ employees have chosen the Bridger Valley Interdenominational Food Pantry and the Food Bank of Sweetwater County to receive $500 year-end donations as a demonstration of the company’s Courage to Care.

Courage to Care means having the Courage to Care about their families, their friends, their co-workers, and this case, the Courage to Care about their neighbors and the communities they live in.

Both of the food banks received $500 from Genesis Alkali.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Jane Malone, Bridger Valley Non-Denominational Food Pantry Director, said she was very thankful for the donation from Genesis Alkali, as the food bank struggles to come up with funds to pay the bills and purchase critical items that are not donated.