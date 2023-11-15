Genesis Alkali Donates to Trona Valley Foundation to Provide Meals to Families in Need

GREEN RIVER — Genesis Alkali, LLC recently made a donation to the Trona Valley Credit Union Foundation, Inc., which provides meals to families in need.

The Trona Valley Credit Union Foundation is a cooperative built on the Credit Union philosophy of “People Helping People.” The foundation is a 501(c)(3) established in 2017, and is dedicated to aiding in the fight against childhood hunger in the community.

The foundation provides weekend meals to families in need, consisting of breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks.

Genesis Alkali employee representatives Tammy Fennell, Director of Human Resources, and Andy Martinez, Union President, delivered the donation to Melanie Hutchison, Executive Director of the Trona Valley Federal Credit Union Foundation on Tuesday of last week.

Members of the community that would like to donate to this cause may contact Melanie at Trona Valley at 307-875-9800 ext. 2463 or Melanie@tronavalley.com.