Genesis Alkali Made End of Year Donations as Reminder to ‘Finish Strong’

Genesis Alkali donated generously to local communities in November and December of 2019.
The donations were part of a safety campaign that was designed to keep employees focused on safety at year-end, and finishing the year strong.
Separate donations were made to Cowboys Against Cancer, the Food Bank of Sweetwater County, and the Bridger Valley Food Bank.
Finish Strong – Granger Awards $1,500 to Cowboys Against Cancer
Finish Strong – Mono Awards $1,500 to Green River, Rock Springs and Bridger Valley Food Banks